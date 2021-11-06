Today is Alexa's birthday and Amazon has plenty of deals to celebrate

Today, Amazon celebrates a special birthday, marking seven years since the launch of the first Alexa-equipped Echo speaker in 2014.

To celebrate, Amazon is offering early deals on some of its most popular devices, with as much as half-off on some items. These include some of the best Alexa speakers like the Amazon Echo (4th Gen).

I'm turning 7 on November 6th, and joining the fun is a piece of cake! 🎂 Here's a hint...on Saturday, wish me a "Happy Birthday"! #AlexaHappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/byt5GOyAJb — Alexa (@alexa99) November 3, 2021

You can already find plenty of these offers and more in our best Black Friday smart home deals, and with the holidays around the corner, now is a good time to get in on your tech purchases, especially for anyone already immersed in Amazon's connected home ecosystem. The company offers a myriad of devices powered by Alexa, making them easy to control and integrate.

The latest Fire TV Stick 4K is a good example, with built-in Alexa support to pull up your favorite apps and shows on your TV. And with Amazon's impressive update policy, your device will be secure for at least four years.

Amazon is also providing plenty of discounts on the best Fire tablets, which are ideal tablets for kids thanks to some of their kid-friendly designs and features.

These deals run through November 7, so be sure to get in on them while you can! Happy birthday, Alexa, and happy shopping!