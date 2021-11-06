Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Happy Birthday!

Today is Alexa's birthday and Amazon has plenty of deals to celebrate

Alexa turns seven today!
Derrek Lee

Alexa Gendered BowSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Amazon celebrates seven years after the release of Alexa on the original Echo speaker.
  • Many Alexa-powered devices are on sale right now, as much as 50% off their original price.
  • Echo owners can tell Alexa "Happy birthday" for a special surprise.

Today, Amazon celebrates a special birthday, marking seven years since the launch of the first Alexa-equipped Echo speaker in 2014.

To celebrate, Amazon is offering early deals on some of its most popular devices, with as much as half-off on some items. These include some of the best Alexa speakers like the Amazon Echo (4th Gen).

You can already find plenty of these offers and more in our best Black Friday smart home deals, and with the holidays around the corner, now is a good time to get in on your tech purchases, especially for anyone already immersed in Amazon's connected home ecosystem. The company offers a myriad of devices powered by Alexa, making them easy to control and integrate.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The latest Fire TV Stick 4K is a good example, with built-in Alexa support to pull up your favorite apps and shows on your TV. And with Amazon's impressive update policy, your device will be secure for at least four years.

Amazon is also providing plenty of discounts on the best Fire tablets, which are ideal tablets for kids thanks to some of their kid-friendly designs and features.

These deals run through November 7, so be sure to get in on them while you can! Happy birthday, Alexa, and happy shopping!

Smart sound

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Blue Official Render

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

All-around impressive

If you're immersed in Amazon's smart home ecosystem, you can't be without an Echo (4th Gen). Not only does it offer a simple design, but it features excellent sound thanks to its 3" woofer and two front-firing 0.8" tweeters. It also costs roughly the same or less than other smart speakers, making it an easy buy.

4K all day

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 2021 Render

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

TV smarts at a great price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming sticks available, giving you access to a myriad of apps for streaming to your heart's content. And you can be sure that your device will be protected for years to come.

Fun and Productive

Amazon Fire Hd 10 Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

For the whole family

Amazon's latest Fire HD tablet is a great gift for the entire family thanks to its large 10-inch FHD display, 12-hour battery life, and a myriad of apps and features, including those geared towards kids.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.