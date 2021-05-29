There's a massive 13-year difference between these two fighters in what could prove a defining lightweight title fight for both men at either end of their careers. Read on for your full guide to watching a Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream and don't miss a single punch.

Undefeated WBC champ Haney is widely seen as one of the sport's brightest talents. Boasting a formidable 25-0 record, the 22-year-old Californian has made two successful defenses of his title, but tonight's face-off against "El Nino de Oro" represents a major step up in challenge compared to his past opponents.

Linares has held world titles across three weight classes: Featherweight, Super-Featherweight, and Lightweight, with the Venezuelan winning 47 of his 52 professional fights, with 29 of those coming by knockout.

Nevertheless, the veteran 35-year-old is placed very much as the outsider for this bout by the bookies and will be keen to prove to those that have written him off that he can still go toe-to-toe with the world's best.

Read on to find out how to watch the Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares fight no matter where you are in the world.

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares: Where and when?

This huge fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ring walks for the main event expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST.

How to watch Haney vs Linares online in the U.S.

Streaming service DAZN has nabbed the live broadcast rights for this eagerly-anticipated showdown. A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year.

Coverage of the main event is expected to start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the subscription channel.

How to stream Haney vs Linares live in the UK

British boxing fans looking to watch this big clash in Vegas will also need to head to DAZN as they have exclusive rights to show this fight live along with its undercard.

DAZN UK is currently being offered for a knock-down price of just £1.99 a month.

Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to start after 11pm GMT with the main event due to get underway around 4am GMT.

How to stream Haney vs Linares live in Canada

Like the U.S. and UK, streaming service DAZN is the network to head to for Candian fight fans wanting to watch the action from Sin City.

DAZN is still offering a FREE trial in Canada for new customers, meaning you can watch Saturday's fight essentially for free. Subscriptions to the service normally cost $20 per month or $150 annually.

Fight time is expected around 11pm ET / 8pm PT for the main event.

Live stream Haney vs Linares in Australia

It's the same story Down Under, with streaming service DAZN has the Australian rights to show this huge fight.

The headline act is expected to start at around 1pm AEST in Australia on Sunday afternoon.

A DAZN subscription is currently ridiculously cheap in Australia where it costs an initial price of AUS$2.99 a month.

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive huge further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Haney vs Linares fight, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

