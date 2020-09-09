Another genre-blending game has been announced with Graven, a game set in a dark and twisted world that combines puzzle solving mechanics, world exploration, action adventure (inspired by old-school first person shooters and RPG's alike) and more into a very interesting looking game. Graven follows a lost priest that was exiled to a burning desert for taking vengeance upon the heretic that sacrificed his adopted daughter. Seeking to find some measure of peace, the Creator speaks to him directly and tells him that "You will have to earn your peace."

The game's reveal trailer shows a pixellated aesthetic that is quite popular amongst indie games, but with a darker feel to it and gory gombat. In Graven, it looks like you can use a variety of weapons including swords, crossbows, and magic to make your enemies explode in a variety of ways, as you track down heretical factions responsible for essentially screwing up the world and its natural seasons. Graven also has a focus on exploration, using puzzle solving skills and observation to discover new secrets, find hidden gold for upgrades, and even return to old areas with new abilities.

Graven is coming sometime in 2021 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and all current-gen platforms including Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. If you're interested, you can follow the official website for news, or wishlist the game on Steam. Overall, Graven looks like a very interesting game that could be a hit if it reaches the depth it's clearly striving for.