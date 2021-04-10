Arguably the most hotly anticipated race day of the year, the 173rd annual running of the greatest steeplechase in horse racing takes place this weekend at Aintree racecourse in Liverpool. Read on for your full guide to getting a Grand National 2021 live stream, and watch the race online from anywhere.

Watched each year by over 500 million viewers in more than 140 countries, the Grand National sees its 40 competitors take on Aintree's unique and world-famous fences.

Back after last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, the race sees up to 40 horses attempt to clear 30 of some of horse racing's most demanding fences over the course of four and a half miles.

Having won the two previous Grand National's, Tiger Roll has been denied the opportunity to match the legendary Red Rum's feat of winning the race three times after the Michael O'Leary's horse was withdrawn from the race last month due to an "unfair weight burden".

That opens the field up to a number of new contenders to win the historic race for the first time, with Aintree debutant Cloth Cap leading the betting in the days leading up to the race.

The more experienced Potters Corner, (the winner of last year's Virtual Grand National, a simulated race which replaced last year's event), is tipped by many to be in contention, while Burrows Saint is also being heavily backed to give trainer Willie Mullins his second Grand National triumph following Hedgehunter's win back in 2005.

Read on for full details on how to get a Grand National 2021 live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Grand National 2021: Where and when?

The Grand National takes place at the iconic Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, April 10.

The horses are set to be under starter's orders at 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT / 2.15am AEST

Watch the Grand National 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Grand National 2021 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the big race, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.