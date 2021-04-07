Another day, another set of awesome daily deals from Amazon. Right now you can get a USB-C hub or a laptop docking station from Vava for up to 33% off its regular price. These are some really good low prices on gear that could literally change how you work from day to day.

The least expensive option, for example, is Vava's 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It's down to $26.99 in today's sale, and that's nearly $13 off what it regularly goes for. It's a whole new low price, too, that we've never seen before. And this hub turns one USB-C port into eight different tools, including more ports for plugging in peripherals and 4K HDMI output. You'll want one of these hubs, for sure, and grab one before the prices come back up.

Today Only Vava USB-C hubs and laptop docking stations Do you have a thin laptop with only a single USB-C port for all your peripherals? Get a hub that turns that port into multiple tools you can use for everything from HDMI output to USB-A ports. The docking station does the same thing in a bigger way. Up to 33% off See at Amazon

The Vava USB-C docking station takes the USB-C hub to a whole new level. It's down to $79.99 at Amazon today. That's a $20 discount off its regular price and one of the only direct drops in price we've ever seen for it, outside of a drop to $85 that happened almost a year ago.

Not only do you get a great price, you get a device that adds a whole lot of functionality to your laptop. Turn one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port into 12 different tools for your use. You'll be able to connect your laptop to two screens using the dual 4K 60Hz HDMI output ports. You'll get four USB-A ports (two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0) for connecting mice, keyboards, and other peripherals. It has a media card reader for SD and TF cards, an RJ45 Ethernet port, an audio port, DC input, and an 85W Power Delivery USB-C charging port. That last one is particularly important if your USB-C port is also how you charge your laptop because it means the docking station won't take away from that capability.

Check out the rest of the options in today's sale.