If you're looking to build our your smart home, Best Buy has a great Cyber Monday deal that basically gives you a second Echo Dot free when you buy Amazon's miniature smart speaker. With improved sound quality compared to previous Echo devices and a slick new color palette, the Echo Dot is a fantastic addition to your nightstand, living room or kitchen counter.

Amazon's Alexa assistant is, of course, ready and waiting, helping the Echo Dot to connect to a world of other Alexa-enabled gadgets.