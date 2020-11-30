If you're looking to build our your smart home, Best Buy has a great Cyber Monday deal that basically gives you a second Echo Dot free when you buy Amazon's miniature smart speaker. With improved sound quality compared to previous Echo devices and a slick new color palette, the Echo Dot is a fantastic addition to your nightstand, living room or kitchen counter.
Amazon's Alexa assistant is, of course, ready and waiting, helping the Echo Dot to connect to a world of other Alexa-enabled gadgets.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | Two for $49 at Best Buy
The new Echo Dot is an improvement over the previous generation devices in nearly every way. It has a more refined, rounded look, it comes in more color options, and it sounds much better too. It's available in that beautiful Twilight Blue, and it makes a good second speaker to pair with an Echo Dot with Clock.
Reviewing the Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen. last month, AC's Jeramy Johnson said they're a great addition to any smart home:
The Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) are both great additions to any Alexa-powered household. They represent an improvement on previous generations in nearly every measurable way. While I don't advocate throwing out an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in favor of one of these newer devices, I can't recommend them highly enough if you're new to the Echo and Alexa life, or if you have really old smart speakers that need replacing.
Two Echo Dot devices for half the usual price is a great way to build out your connected home experience. But if you only want one, Best Buy also has a single Echo Dot 4th gen available for $28.99, $21 off the list price.
