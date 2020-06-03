Need some more space for your movies and music? Time to stop by Staples and get yourself the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 hard drive for just $52.49. Use the code 64386 during checkout. It takes $15 off any order over $60, and the Seagate drive is just over $60 at $67.49. The deal works on both Black and Blue but other colors are sold out or much more expensive. This price drop is the second lowest we have seen since last year's Black Friday sales.

You'll find the Backup Plus Slim going for $67 at most retailers like B&H, and the next best price anywhere right now is around $65 on Amazon. Get free shipping and enjoy all your new room for storage.

The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is historically one of the best external hard drives around. It has always been a top contender even though it has been around for a while. It's sleek, lightweight, and has a large capacity for its size. It's extremely portable and designed to be slipped into any pack on your way out the door. Use it to keep your favorite media with you at all times.

With 2TB of space you'll be able to keep tons of photos and other files with you. The drive works seamlessly with Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. That gives you some great data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

You can even use this drive as a backup. It is designed so that you can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. If you plan to use this with Time Machine on your Mac, you may have to reformat it first. So make that decision before putting any files on it you don't want to lose.

Seagate backs up the Backup Plus with a two-year limited warranty.