We were starting to get a little worried about the Black Friday Chromebook sales. Prime Day was a disappointment and many retailers did not seem up to the task of showing us our favorite Chrome OS-powered laptops with great discounts, but our fears have subsided for now. We're seeing a ton of great deals including Chromebook sales you can't miss. Of course, if you're supremely budget-minded then you're going to need even better deals than that. We've got you. Check out Woot's one-day sale featuring several refurbished Chromebooks from Acer and HP with some going as low as $99.99.

Like all Woot sales, you will pay a mandatory shipping fee. The only way around it is to use your Amazon Prime membership. And, honestly, with Black Friday almost upon us you should make sure this membership is up to date anyway.

One Day Sale Acer and HP refurbished Chromebooks from Woot Includes options from Acer and HP including the Chromebox Mini for $99.99 and Acer's C720P for $144.99. The laptops are powered by Celeron processors, Chrome OS, and include features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Each is covered by a 90-day warranty. As low as $100 See at Woot

I mean, a Chromebook is always meant to be an affordable option, right? Even the most powerful ones rely on Google's Cloud and things like that to save you money on storage. So if you're looking for a Chromebook, chances are you're looking for that balance between price and functionality anyway. That's what a sale like this is good for, you can depend on these low prices while still getting all the features you want.

Take HP's Chromebox Mini. It's down to $99.99 with this sale. This tiny Chrome OS powered mini PC has a 1.4GHz Intel Celeron 2955U processor, 2GB DDR3 RAM, and 16GB internal storage. It also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can get connected quickly.

The most advanced option on sale today is the HP 14-G1 Chromebook which you can get in Grade A quality for $189.99. This laptop is powered by an Intel 2955U dual-core processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, and 16GB eMMC flash storage. It also includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and remember you can buy an inexpensive microSD card if you need more stroage.

Keep in mind at least one option in this sale has already sold out, so act fast before they're all gone.