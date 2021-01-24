The Anker Roav C2 Pro dash cam has dropped to $99.99 at Best Buy. This deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, and the price is normally around $120 or as much as $150. The same dash cam still sells for around $150 at other retailers including Walmart. Today's drop is the best deal we've seen on the C2 Pro with previous sales only going for as low as $110 usually.

See every lane Anker Roav C2 Pro dash cam black Has a 145-degree wide-angle lens that can view up to four lanes of traffic. Includes a Stony Starvis sensor and NightHawk tech for capturing everything, even license plates, day or night. Has a 3-inch display and built-in G sensor. $99.99 $120.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

This camera does come with a 32GB microSD card, which is a little bit of extra savings unto itself since a microSD card is required for any dash cam. The card stores the footage you're recording, and the camera has features to help. For example, loop recording allows the dash cam to keep using the same microSD card over and over, recording everything at all times. Then you have the built-in G Sensor. This is a common feature in dash cams that can detect accidents and collisions and immediately record it. The camera can also lock this recorded footage so even if your microSD keeps looping, you won't overwrite what might be important for insurance purposes.

The C2 Pro uses Sony Starves sensors and Nighthawk technology. This means the C2 Pro has excellent night vision and the ability to capture speeding license plates. The Nighthawk tech makes it work in the middle of the day or in dimly lit environments at night.

The five lens elements, Wide Dynamic Range image balancing, and chipset work together to support video up to 1080p. It is also equipped with an f.20 wide-angle aperture lens that lets you view up to four lanes of traffic at once. It can survive extreme temperatures with a range of -4 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

Anker covers the dash cam with a one-year warranty.