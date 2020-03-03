Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

American Airlines and Citi have just added a new welcome bonus to one of their most popular co-branded credit cards that aims to give new cardholders hefty rewards for signing up and flying American.

Reported by The Points Guy, new cardholders of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® can now earn 60,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. The Points Guy currently values American AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents each, meaning that this bonus alone is worth around $840.

After you nab the bonus itself, this card has quite a few perks and benefits to keep the rewards coming. Not only will you earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every eligible purchase at American Airlines, but at gas stations and restaurants too.

The card also allows you and four traveling companions to check the first bag for free, as well as enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights. Speaking of flights, you can also earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases during your card membership year and renew your card.

The card has no foreign transaction fees but does have a $99 annual fee.

For those who frequently fly American Airlines and want a solid rewards and perks card without a hefty annual fee, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® is a great option.