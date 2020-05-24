The Sengled smart LED soft white A-19 starter kit 2-pack is down to $29.99 at Best Buy. The sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means the price is temporary. The Sengled bulbs are only sold at Best Buy, but they usually sell for $40. Right now they're less than half the cost of the multi-color version of this starter kit, so if there's any place you could use some smart bulbs but you don't imagine you'll need to change the color, this is the pack you should get.

One day Sengled smart LED soft white A-19 starter kit 2-pack Includes the hub to connect these bulbs to your home network. The hub lets you control color temperature and brightness of the two included bulbs. You can also set schedules, dim, and brighten using Sengled Home app. Works with Alexa and Google. $29.99 $40.00 $10 off See at Best Buy

Normally Sengled smart bulbs are frustrating because they don't connect instantly to your smart home, but thanks to this starter kit you don't have to worry about that. The kit includes the hub you need to connect your bulbs, and you can then connect your new hub to your smart home ecosystem, giving you full control over the whole set. The hub connects to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network band. Even if you don't have a smart home, use the Sengled Home app on your iOS or Android smartphone to control the lights, turn them on or off, set the brightness, and more. If you do have a smart home, you can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the connected hub with just your voice.

These are soft white LED bulbs. You can change the color temperature and brightness, although they won't change from variations of white. That's fine though because there are plenty of places where all you need is white light, and you shouldn't be spending a fortune for multi-color bulbs you don't plan on using. You can create customized lighting effects with these bulbs, too.

Put your lights on a routine with set schedules. They will follow this routine whether you're home or not. And you can expand your smart bulb selection because the hub can host up to 64 LEDs. Add a bunch more lights to the system, including white bulbs, color bulbs, light strips, and more.