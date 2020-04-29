Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

The CardMatch Tool is a great way to find better than usual welcome bonuses than you would normally find available to the public. Right now, two amazing offers have been spotted in the wild that almost double the welcome bonus currently offered to the public with The Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card.

The Platinum Card® from American Express, which currently advertises a 60,000 Memberships Rewards point welcome bonus, is currently showing welcome offers as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards points on the CardMatch Tool. New cardholders must make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months of account opening.