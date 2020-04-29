Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
The CardMatch Tool is a great way to find better than usual welcome bonuses than you would normally find available to the public. Right now, two amazing offers have been spotted in the wild that almost double the welcome bonus currently offered to the public with The Platinum Card® from American Express and the American Express® Gold Card.
The Platinum Card® from American Express, which currently advertises a 60,000 Memberships Rewards point welcome bonus, is currently showing welcome offers as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards points on the CardMatch Tool. New cardholders must make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months of account opening.
Platinum points
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. $550 annual fee.
The American Express® Gold Card is also seeing a major welcome bonus increase as well. While you will currently find the card advertising a 35,000 Membership Rewards point welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months on the American Express website, new cardholders are finding bonuses as high as 50,000 Membership Rewards points when using the CardMatch Tool.
For the foodies
American Express® Gold Card
Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required. $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Annual Fee is $250.
Note that these offers are only available to those who have not had these credit cards before, and that offers will vary from person to person. However, if you are planning on picking up one of these cards for your wallet and want the best welcome bonus possible, take a look at what you might be eligible for with the CardMatch Tool.
