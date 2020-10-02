You can finally use the USB-C port on the Stadia controller for more than just charging it. Google has announced that users can now plug their USB-C headphones into a Stadia controller when playing games on Chromecast or on the web.

While the Stadia controller does have a 3.5mm headphone jack, the new addition makes it possible for people with USB-C earbuds or headphones to use them when playing Stadia games. As confirmed by a Redditor, you can even use wireless gaming headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis 1 using the wireless USB-C adapter. What is quite surprising, however, is that it took Google nearly a year to add the feature.

At its first Stadia AMA session on Reddit last year, Google had also promised that it would add support for Bluetooth audio to the controller. Unfortunately, the company hasn't yet revealed exactly when the option will become available.

As revealed by Google at the Launch Night In event earlier this week, the new Chromecast with Google TV will support Stadia too, but you will have to wait until the first half of next year for it to be enabled.