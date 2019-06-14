Google's Search results page is getting a tiny splash of color

Earlier this year, Google started testing Material Theme icons next to the Search menu filters. The feature is now being rolled out to all desktop users starting today.

Basically, you'll now start seeing an icon next to every search category. So if you're looking for image results, there's now an accompanying icon next to the Images filter. The icons are dynamic — inactive filters are grey, and the filter that's currently selected is decked out in Google's color palette of red, yellow, green and blue.