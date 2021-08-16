Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 5a will be released on August 26 for $449. A few more details about the Pixel 4a successor have now surfaced, courtesy of Android Police . The publication has managed to get its hands on a few images of Pixel 5a components that Google is sending out to phone repair stores ahead of its announcement.

Unsurprisingly, the images reveal a design that looks pretty much identical to last year's Pixel 4a 5G. The only significant difference appears to be the presence of a ribbed power button. The source of these images also told Android Police that the phone's back actually feels "a little more rubbery" than the hard plastic of the Pixel 4a 5G.

The images suggest the phone will pack a 4,680mAh battery, significantly larger than the 3,885mAh battery inside the current Pixel 4a 5G. Thanks to the higher capacity, the Pixel 5a 5G is likely to offer better battery life than any previous Pixel phone.

The latest leak also claims that the phone is going to be announced on August 17. Google is also expected to unveil at least two new Pixel 6 series devices at its fall hardware event to challenge the best Android phones. The flagship duo might also be joined by the Pixel Fold, rumored to be the company's first foldable phone.