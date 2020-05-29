What you need to know
- Google has launched Sodar, an app that encourages effective social distancing.
- Making use of augmented reality, it is intended to help users visualize a two-meter or six feet radius around themselves.
- It's available as a web-app on Chrome for Android.
Google has launched a new experimental web-app, Sodar. Built to work with Chrome on Android, it's an AR app that's intended to help you keep two meters (or six feet) apart.
For a quick recap, as part of state and public health measures to contain the spread of the novel-coronavirus, it has been recommended that individuals going out in public stay two meters apart from each other. This has been dubbed social distancing (the WHO prefers the term physical distancing). Sodar is intended to help you estimate just how far away two meters is by using AR on your environment.
Sodar - use WebXR to help visualise social distancing guidelines in your environment. Using Sodar on supported mobile devices, create an augmented reality two meter radius ring around you. #hacktohelp https://t.co/Bu78QrEN9f pic.twitter.com/kufatNFDQk— Experiments with Google (@ExpWithGoogle) May 28, 2020
Of course, one could argue that it's not really practical to pull at your phone and navigate to Sodar every time you're in public any more than it would be to pull out a tape measure. That's probably why it's an experimental app rather than anything official. That being said, it's better than nothing if you have to be sure.
You'll need to have an Android phone and Google Chrome to access it as it doesn't work with any other browsers or platforms at the moment.
Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
A PS5 event called The Future of Gaming is coming on June 4
After weeks of rumors and speculation, PlayStation has announced an event called The Future of Gaming. This event will focus on PS5 games and begin on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
Galaxy S20 vs. OnePlus 8 camera comparison: Zoom trumps macro
The Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 both have triple camera arrays, but Samsung and OnePlus went in different directions for the individual lenses in those systems. Both phones take great photos, but in the end one is more well-rounded and versatile than the other.
Do you think the Pixel 2 is a good purchase in 2020?
The Pixel 2 and 2 XL will be turning three this October. Do you think the phones are still worth picking up here in 2020?
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.