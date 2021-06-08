Google's AI-powered Duplex service, which enables the Assistant to set up a restaurant reservation on your behalf, is coming to Nest smart displays. Google has announced in a post on the Nest support page that "making a dinner reservation at a restaurant will get even easier using your Nest smart display."

Similar to how Duplex works on phones, you'll be able to book a reservation by saying, "Hey Google, book a table at Osteria Morini" or any other supported restaurant. Alternatively, you can tap on the "book a table there" suggestion chip when you're viewing the details of a restaurant on your Nest smart display. On the best Android phones, you can even use Duplex to complete your online food orders.

Duplex was initially limited to Google's own Pixel phones. Eventually, however, Google rolled out Duplex support to all Android phones running version 5.0 or higher and iPhones with the Google Assistant installed.

While Google hasn't confirmed exactly when the feature will begin rolling out to Nest smart displays, it has started pushing an update to make the Guest Mode feature more useful. The feature is now available in six new languages: French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. When Guest Mode first arrive earlier this year, it was available only in English.

Once you enable Guest Mode, your interactions with the Google Assistant are no longer saved to your account. In some ways, it works similarly to Incognito mode on Google Chrome.