What you need to know
- Google is expanding the permissions auto-reset feature to older devices running Android 6.0 or higher.
- The feature will begin rolling out to devices with Google Play services starting December 2021.
- It is currently available only on devices running Android 11 or higher.
Google announced on September 17 that it will be bringing the permissions auto-reset feature to billions more devices over the coming months. The feature, which was introduced with Android 11 last year, automatically rests an app's runtime permissions if it hasn't been used for a long time. Until now, it has been limited to the best Android phones running the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.
The feature not only eliminates the need for users to keep up with the permissions that they've previously granted to apps, but also ensures that unused apps do not keep accessing their data. Once the feature resets permissions for an app, you'll have to re-grant the app permissions the next time you use it.
Google says the permission auto-reset feature will begin rolling out to devices running a version between Android 6.0 and Android 10 in December 2021. The rollout is expected to reach all eligible Android devices with Google Play Services by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
While the feature will be enabled by default for all apps targeting Android 11 or higher, users will have to manually enable permission auto-reset for apps that target older Android versions (API levels 23 to 29).
There are some apps and permissions that are automatically exempted from revocation. These include active Device Administrator apps used by enterprises and permissions that are fixed by enterprise policy. Developers can also ask users to prevent the feature from resetting the runtime permissions for their apps. Users can do this by tapping Permissions in the App permissions settings screen and turning off the Remove permissions if app isn't used option.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
15 Best Android 12 tips and tricks you need to know
Android 12's headline feature is the new Material You style, but there's so much more to this update than meets the eye. Here's everything you need to check out!
Samsung One UI 4 Beta cannot escape the bugginess of Android 12
The stable release of Android 12 hasn't happened yet, but Samsung has decided to go ahead and give us our first taste of its new One UI 4 update. In some ways, this beta is even better than Google's, but unfortunately, it's just as buggy.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. Many great options get close, though. So we've gathered a solid list to get you started.