What you need to know
- Google could be preparing to turn Assistant into a health coach.
- Strings in the Assistant beta app hint at upcoming integration of sleep and other health data.
- Google recently acquired a fitness company, Fitbit, which could benefit from Assistant integration.
Google is preparing to add health data support to Assistant, as revealed by changes it is making beneath the surface. Uncovered by 9to5Google, the newest beta build of the Assistant app includes new text strings that hint at this upcoming feature-set.
First, Google will let you link your Assistant account to health services that track your sleep. This will let the service access sleep-related questions. It may also tie into the Clock app and its Bedtime mode, or even something that helps surface recommendations for the Sleep and Wake timings it has added to smart lights.
Google will also push its privacy accommodations as it tries to shake off its reputation as a data-hungry borg.
A new string reads:
On devices where you have proactive health and fitness results turned on, the Assistant will show this data, suggestions, and related content without you having to ask. This data also helps troubleshoot and improve your health and fitness experience with the Assistant. Once your Assistant successfully fulfils your request to update, show, or answer questions about this data, Google will delete your audio query. The text from your request and other Assistant usage information is used to troubleshoot, develop, and improve Assistant services.
9to5 speculates that Google is building this with an eye towards making the most of its Fitbit acquisition, but the company has pledged to make new features open to all smartwatch makers as it tries to please regulators. If Google does bring this live, expect it to watch with your Samsung Galaxy Watch as well as it does your Fitbit Charge or potential Pixel watch.
A better health tracker
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
To better track your health
Full of health-focused features, the Galaxy Watch 3 is primed to do its best to help you keep an eye on all of your personal wellness needs. From tracking basics like steps to automatic workout detection and ECG, you'll know just where you stand healthwise.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Running water or a smoke alarm? Your Android phone will now alert you
Your Android phone is about to get a little bit smarter. Thanks to a new feature called Sound Notifications, you'll now be alerted when certain sounds — like a smoke alarm or barking dog — are detected.
You can now use the Google Assistant to control your favorite apps
Google Assistant has gained a new feature that makes it possible for you to interact with apps using your voice.
OnePlus 8T design officially revealed ahead of October 14 launch
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shed light on some of the design features of the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone. The phone will be officially unveiled on October 14.
The best doorbells that support Google Assistant
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with the Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy!