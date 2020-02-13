Google's in-house Area 120 incubator has a new project called GameSnacks that features "bite-sized HTML5 games, accessible to everyone." It launched on February 13, 2020, with the primary goal of bringing easy to play, fast loading games to developing markets.

Each day, users in the developing world experience the internet for the first time on a mobile device. Oftentimes, in these markets, that means using an entry-level phone low on memory and running on a slow network with expensive data plans.

These conditions can lead to a less than ideal experience when apps and services are designed for more capable phones and networks. One of the challenges then becomes to build new services that can provide a pleasant user experience within these constraints.

That's exactly where Google's Area 120 team comes into play with GameSnacks. The team was founded by Ani Mohan and Neel Rao, and features six members in total. Together they have created a web portal with games that need little instruction and will load quickly on entry-level devices. For example, the game Tower can be played on devices with only 1GB of RAM and loads in seconds over a 3G network.