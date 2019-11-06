What you need to know
- Google has formed the "App Defense Alliance."
- ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium are all part of the new group.
- The goal of the Alliance is to further combat malware on Android.
Google will partner with three mobile security software makers to improve its ability to catch malware on Android. The new App Defense Alliance will bring Google together with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium — all makers of endpoint security software for Android mobile devices. Google says these partners were chosen for their success in finding malware and for the recognition they receive from industry analysts.
These new security partners will get direct access to the Google Play Protect screening system to share samples back and forth. Google may share app samples with the vendors and vice versa. When malware is found, it will be flagged and categorized for further handling. Users can also report potential malware directly to the App Defense Alliance, and reporters can give Google a heads-up if a story will reveal an exploit.
Per the Vice President of Android Security & Privacy, Dave Kleidermacher:
Our number one goal as partners is to ensure the safety of the Google Play Store, quickly finding potentially harmful applications and stopping them from being published.
As part of this Alliance, we are integrating our Google Play Protect detection systems with each partner's scanning engines. This will generate new app risk intelligence as apps are being queued to publish. Partners will analyze that dataset and act as another, vital set of eyes prior to an app going live on the Play Store.
Some potentially harmful apps (PHA) may be allowed to pass through Google Play if they are user-desirable. For instance, apps that root the phone and change the system software are potentially harmful, but if the user understands the risks (or nods and smiles while watching a YouTube tutorial) then the app can be installed. The first time the app is installed, the user will get a detailed description of the risk factors involved and can accept the danger explicitly.
If an app features more than one malware behavior, it will be categorized as both, but Google has a priority system in place to determine which malfeasance is the most disruptive. Google also separates "Unwanted Software," which is not strictly malware but might take unwanted and rude actions like pretending to be another app or offering disruptive advertisements.
Mobile Security
Lookout Security & Antivirus
Google trusts them so maybe you should
Part of Google's new App Defense Alliance, Lookout Security & Antivirus probably came preloaded on your phone. If not, you can download it for free from Google Play, and the app offers upgrade options for security enhancements.
Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max can now react based on your proximity
Ultrasonic sensing is now rolling out to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, which allows them to dynamically change what is on the display as you get closer or further away.
Nest Secure will soon be able to detect breaking windows
Nest Secure's microphone will soon be able to do more than just take Assistant commands. Beginning in early November, Google will enable Glass break detection which will allow it to sound the alarm when a window breaks.
Are you happy with the Pixel 4?
The Pixel 4 has received a lot of criticism since its release, but taking a look through the AC forums, many people are really happy with the phone. What about you?
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.