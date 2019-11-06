Google will partner with three mobile security software makers to improve its ability to catch malware on Android. The new App Defense Alliance will bring Google together with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium — all makers of endpoint security software for Android mobile devices. Google says these partners were chosen for their success in finding malware and for the recognition they receive from industry analysts.

These new security partners will get direct access to the Google Play Protect screening system to share samples back and forth. Google may share app samples with the vendors and vice versa. When malware is found, it will be flagged and categorized for further handling. Users can also report potential malware directly to the App Defense Alliance, and reporters can give Google a heads-up if a story will reveal an exploit.

Per the Vice President of Android Security & Privacy, Dave Kleidermacher: