Google's first Android 12 beta, which was released last month, packs a number of significant design changes that make it a lot more dynamic than previous Android versions. While the vast majority of the " Material You " changes have gone down well with users, there are a few that haven't. One such change is the new ripple effect that appears whenever you tap on a UI element.

A number of users who installed the first Android 12 beta found the ripple effect to be distracting and believed that it was a "graphical glitch." There are also a few users who claim the ripple doesn't glitch on their devices, but they do find it to be annoying. Aside from the main thread about the "bug" in the Android Issue Tracker page, which has been starred by 269 users, there are also over 170 duplicates (via 9to5Google).

A Googler marked the issue as "fixed" on June 3 and posted the following response:

Thanks a ton for the feedback – you'll be seeing continued updates in Beta 2, 3, and onwards to make the ripple more subtle and less distracting/glitch-feeling.

The first changes to the animation will arrive with the second Android 12 beta build, which is expected to roll out to the best Android phones later this month. However, users may have to wait until Beta 3 to see more noticeable improvements.