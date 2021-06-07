Android 12 NotificationsSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google has decided to tone down Android 12's ripple animation for taps.
  • A large number of users who installed the Android 12 beta have reported the animation as a bug due to its pixelated nature.
  • The ripple effect will be more subtle and less distracting in the second Android 12 beta.

Google's first Android 12 beta, which was released last month, packs a number of significant design changes that make it a lot more dynamic than previous Android versions. While the vast majority of the "Material You" changes have gone down well with users, there are a few that haven't. One such change is the new ripple effect that appears whenever you tap on a UI element.

Android 12 Beta Ripple EffectSource: Google

A number of users who installed the first Android 12 beta found the ripple effect to be distracting and believed that it was a "graphical glitch." There are also a few users who claim the ripple doesn't glitch on their devices, but they do find it to be annoying. Aside from the main thread about the "bug" in the Android Issue Tracker page, which has been starred by 269 users, there are also over 170 duplicates (via 9to5Google).

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

A Googler marked the issue as "fixed" on June 3 and posted the following response:

Thanks a ton for the feedback – you'll be seeing continued updates in Beta 2, 3, and onwards to make the ripple more subtle and less distracting/glitch-feeling.

The first changes to the animation will arrive with the second Android 12 beta build, which is expected to roll out to the best Android phones later this month. However, users may have to wait until Beta 3 to see more noticeable improvements.

Google Pixel 5 render

Google Pixel 5

If you're looking for a new Android phone that offers fantastic camera performance and a great software experience, the Pixel 5 is definitely worth considering. The phone also impresses with its excellent battery life and premium design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.