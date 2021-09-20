One of the "bigger" updates comes to iPadOS 15, with the launch of new, larger widgets for Google Photos and YouTube Music. With the new widgets, users will be able to highlight their photos and jump straight into their Memories. With YouTube Music, iPad users will have a view of albums and playlists to easily access tunes from the home screen.

Right on the heels of Apple releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the masses, Google is updating several of its apps to take better advantage of the iPhone and iPad's capabilities.

The new widgets will arrive in the coming weeks.

Another update coming to YouTube Music, which users can try out now, is the ability to jump into the app from the Spotlight search function. For example, when searching for a song or artist, users might see a YouTube Music icon in the thumbnail, allowing you to go directly to that artist's page.

Lastly, Google highlights how its apps play better with the Focus Mode on iOS. It's similar to a feature of the same name found on many of the best Android phones that filters out notifications based on what you're doing.

Google's apps will now cooperate better with Focus mode on iOS.

For example, if you're navigating somewhere with Google Maps, we'll still let you know when you need to make a turn or if there are changes to your route — like road closures or unexpected traffic. But notifications that aren't as urgent or don't require immediate action will go right to the Notifications Center, where you can check them whenever is most convenient for you.

Google says that integration with Focus mode will arrive "in the coming weeks" across its apps, including Gmail, Meet, Tasks, Maps, and Home.

The new iOS 15 updates mirror Google's own Android 12 app enhancements, with many Google apps receiving new widgets and updated looks to match the company's new Material You design language.