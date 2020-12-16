Apple TV is already available on some of the best streaming devices, but now Google is bringing the Apple TV app to its Android TV OS, in a move that would expand both platforms. This comes shortly after Google brought Apple Music service to its Nest Audio speakers.

With the addition of the Apple TV app, users will gain access to the various channels available on the Apple TV platform which of course includes Apple TV+. The app is already supported on Sony devices that run Android TV, but the announcement means it will expand beyond those users, such who use Chromecast devices to access Android TV. This way Apple can gain more subscribers, and Android TV users can gain more shows, like Ted Lasso.

With Google TV, you'll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favorite shows and movies. And, you'll be able to save them to your Watchlist to catch up on later.

Google states that the rollout will begin next year and the Apple TV app will come to Chromecast with Google TV first, followed by other Android TV devices "in the future". And in case there's any confusion on how Google's different TV services differ, you can check out our explainer on what Google TV is. As for the Apple TV app, it is currently available on several smart TV systems, last and current-gen gaming consoles, and of course Apple's own streaming media player.

There is no Android app available, and no word on if there will be one.