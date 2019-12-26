What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service that launched a few weeks ago.
- Stadia Pro members are getting more games in January.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be "free" for Stadia Pro members next month.
- As long as you subscribe to Stadia Pro, you can access the games.
Google Stadia is a game streaming service that lets you play games on a number of devices by streaming through the cloud. Every month, the company gives select free games to Stadia Pro owners. Stadia Pro is a monthly subscription that lets you play these "free" games as long as you're a subscriber. It's like Xbox Live Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus games.
In January 2020, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be free for everyone. You can read about the games below.
The new year is upon us so let's start it off with new Stadia Pro games. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be available to claim starting January 1st!— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 26, 2019
Check out our blog for additional details → https://t.co/qUWTR7S3Cc pic.twitter.com/M8bhIs85Mb
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass featuring all-new content. Explore Croft Manor in the new 'Blood Ties' story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in 'Lara's Nightmare.'
Thumper
Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future.
Which games are you interested in? Let us know. Both Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper are amazing games and look great on Stadia, even on a Chromecast Ultra because they hit 4K resolution on the cloud streaming platform.
Do you use Stadia? Let us know.
