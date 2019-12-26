Rise of the Tomb RaiderSource: Square Enix

Google Stadia is a game streaming service that lets you play games on a number of devices by streaming through the cloud. Every month, the company gives select free games to Stadia Pro owners. Stadia Pro is a monthly subscription that lets you play these "free" games as long as you're a subscriber. It's like Xbox Live Games with Gold and PlayStation Plus games.

In January 2020, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be free for everyone. You can read about the games below.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass featuring all-new content. Explore Croft Manor in the new 'Blood Ties' story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in 'Lara's Nightmare.'

Thumper

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic rhythm-action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the hellish void and confront a maniacal giant head from the future.

Which games are you interested in? Let us know. Both Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper are amazing games and look great on Stadia, even on a Chromecast Ultra because they hit 4K resolution on the cloud streaming platform.

Do you use Stadia? Let us know.

