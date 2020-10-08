Google Stadia now officially supports game streaming over mobile data

In July this year, Google added the ability to Play Stadia games over 4G and 5G connections to users as an experimental feature. As spotted by some users on Reddit and Twitter, the feature has now been moved from the Experiments section to the Performance tab in the Stadia app for Android.

Source: SDavies1991 on Reddit

Unfortunately, you will be limited to 720p resolution when you using mobile data to play games. Google also warns that enabling the feature will increase your mobile data usage by up to 2.7GB per hour. Once the mobile data toggle is enabled, you will see a mobile network icon in the home screen.

As noted by the folks at 9to5Google, you will need a wired or Bluetooth controller when playing over mobile data. The Stadia Controller only works with a Wi-Fi connection. Google is rolling out improved support for mobile streaming as part of a server-side change to the Stadia Android app. While it isn't widely available just yet, it shouldn't take too long for the change to start showing up for everyone.