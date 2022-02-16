The Google Search page on desktop appears to be getting a new feature in the form of widgets, although don't expect anything like the Discover feed on the best Android phones.

9to5Google noticed the widgets appear on some of their accounts, sitting at the bottom of the Search home page. The widgets form a row and appear to cover different topics per card, such as weather, trending news, "what to watch," Covid information, and more.

It appears that hovering over one will expand it to display more information, while clicking the widget will open up a results page. Below the widgets, Google displays your location, a notice that the information displayed is based on past activity, and a toggle on the far right to hide content in case you'd rather not have the widgets crowding up your Search page.