What you need to know
- Google has released a developer-focused Soli Sandbox app.
- The app is intended to allow developers to test out new Soli experiences on Pixel hardware.
- Soli is expected to leave the Pixel line come the debut of Google's Pixel 5.
Google first rolled out its Project Soli-powered Motion Sense with the launch of Pixel 4, as its first showcase of what the technology could offer users in a consumer context. Now, it's released the Soli Sandbox app to spur developer interest in the technology.
The app description aptly reads:
Soli Sandbox is a way to connect your web prototypes to Soli interactions on Pixel 4. Create a prototype on your computer, and set it in motion with Soli gestures through the Soli Sandbox app. You'll be able to use touchless swipes, taps, and more in your own prototypes!
Project Soli, when initially debuted, it only had a few gestures enabled. Google added a new air tap with the Pixel's March Feature drop. Now, with the new Soli Sandbox, it's encouraging developers to create experiences built on those gestures. Soli has been vastly underutilized as it stands, and without any third party investment, it's easy to forget that it exists.
On the other hand, Google is also expected to drop Soli and Motion Sense from Pixel 5. Pixel 4 itself didn't move enough units to register as a relevant device With Pixel 4's sales a fraction of the Pixel 3's, it's hard to think of ay incentive for developers to pick up Soli at this point in time. Still, the existence of the Sandbox app does indicate that some plans, however limited, may still exist for this untapped technology.
Soli Sandbox is available in the Play Store here.
