As Google continues pushing new security features to Android 12 , the company has announced a new lineup of the Titan Security Key. There are two variants available, one for those using a USB-A port and the other for those using USB-C. These Titan Security Keys also offer built-in NFC for two-factor authentication .

In addition to introducing these new security key options, Google confirmed that it will be discontinuing the Bluetooth Titan Security Key. Instead, the company states that it will be "focusing on the easier and more widely available NFC compatibility." But if you already own one of the now-discontinued Bluetooth Security Keys, Google states that it will continue to support those for the time being.

The Titan Security Key was originally introduced back in 2018 as a way to protect you and your devices against phishing attacks. Since then, a few iterations of the Security Key have been released, with the most recent version coming via a collaboration with Yubikey.

When using one of these new Titan Security Keys in conjunction with Google's Advanced Protection Program, the company claims this "remains one of the best ways to keep your Google Account safe." With the Pixel 6 lineup coming later this year with the Google Tensor chip, the Titan Security Key paired with Google's Titan M2 security module may just be the most comprehensive form of keeping your accounts secure that we've ever seen.

Google also provides a few details as to which Titan Security Key is right for your needs. While you can pick between USB-A and USB-C based on your computer or device, those using an iPad with a USB-C port will be fine using that version of the Key. However, if you have an older iPad that is still using Lightning, Google recommends grabbing the USB-A Security Key and an Apple Lightning Adapter.

Both of these Security Keys should be available starting today, although the USB-C + NFC version does not appear to be live on Google's store yet.