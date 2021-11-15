Google has taken mobile gaming to a new level with the release of Android 12, which includes a slew of new features that enhance your gaming experience. Game dashboard is one of those features, and it is now available on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Google Play Store's Games tab now features a dedicated carousel at the top with titles optimized for the Pixel 6 series, as spotted by 9to5Google. When you tap a compatible title, a floating bubble will appear, allowing you to open the Game dashboard overlay, where you can access the main optimization options.

However, selecting the mode of your choice is currently not an easy task. To begin, you must manually activate the feature by going to the Settings menu, selecting "General," and then tapping "Apps." You can then access the Game settings page to enable the feature.

After that, you can view the list of options by tapping the "Optimization" tile in the Game dashboard. You'll be given three options: performance for the highest frame rate, standard for the default settings, and battery saver for extended battery life.

The full list of compatible games includes:

Minecraft

Happy Color – Color by Number

Roblox

Hearthstone

8 Ball Pool

Standoff 2

Temple Run 2

Idle Hereos

Clash of Clans

Parchisi STAR Online

Carrom Pool: Disc Game

Car Parking Multiplayer

Asphalt 9: Legends

Real Cricket 2020

Words With Friends 2 Word Game

FIFA Soccer

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Contest of Champions

Saint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac

World of Tanks Blitz

Magic Tiles 3

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Ludo Club – Fun Dice Game

Shadow Flight 2

Talking Tom Hero Dash

Score! Hero 2022

Scrabble GO-Classic Word Game

RAID: Shadow Legends

Gardenscapes

NBA 2K20

Summoners War

The feature does not appear to be available on other Android 12 devices at the moment, so it appears that only Pixel 6 owners can use it for the time being. However, Google previously stated that the experience would be available on some of the best Android phones later this year.