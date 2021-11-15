What you need to know
- Google Play now lists games that are compatible with the game modes in Android 12.
- The most recent update appears to be limited to the Google Pixel 6 series.
- Game mode lets you run your phone in battery saver or performance mode while playing, depending on your needs.
Google has taken mobile gaming to a new level with the release of Android 12, which includes a slew of new features that enhance your gaming experience. Game dashboard is one of those features, and it is now available on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
The Google Play Store's Games tab now features a dedicated carousel at the top with titles optimized for the Pixel 6 series, as spotted by 9to5Google. When you tap a compatible title, a floating bubble will appear, allowing you to open the Game dashboard overlay, where you can access the main optimization options.
However, selecting the mode of your choice is currently not an easy task. To begin, you must manually activate the feature by going to the Settings menu, selecting "General," and then tapping "Apps." You can then access the Game settings page to enable the feature.
After that, you can view the list of options by tapping the "Optimization" tile in the Game dashboard. You'll be given three options: performance for the highest frame rate, standard for the default settings, and battery saver for extended battery life.
The full list of compatible games includes:
- Minecraft
- Happy Color – Color by Number
- Roblox
- Hearthstone
- 8 Ball Pool
- Standoff 2
- Temple Run 2
- Idle Hereos
- Clash of Clans
- Parchisi STAR Online
- Carrom Pool: Disc Game
- Car Parking Multiplayer
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Real Cricket 2020
- Words With Friends 2 Word Game
- FIFA Soccer
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- Saint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Magic Tiles 3
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Ludo Club – Fun Dice Game
- Shadow Flight 2
- Talking Tom Hero Dash
- Score! Hero 2022
- Scrabble GO-Classic Word Game
- RAID: Shadow Legends
- Gardenscapes
- NBA 2K20
- Summoners War
The feature does not appear to be available on other Android 12 devices at the moment, so it appears that only Pixel 6 owners can use it for the time being. However, Google previously stated that the experience would be available on some of the best Android phones later this year.
