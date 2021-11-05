The time has come to watch one of the latest smartphones get put to the ultimate test as JerryRigEverything handles the Google Pixel 6 Pro to see just how durable it is.

While the software has been the main focus on the phone, thanks to the Tensor chip and the latest Android 12 additions, the hardware remains just as important. Our Nick Sutrich states in his review of the Pixel 6 Pro that it's "probably the most unique-looking phone of the year and certainly the most unique design Google has ever made for a Pixel."

But how does that unique design hold up? Especially when there's a protruding camera bump to take into account?

Surprisingly well, actually. The phone is constructed with Gorilla Glass on the back with the stronger Victus panel on the front, and most of the sides are aluminum. The top is made from plastic, which is likely to account for 5G antennas, as are the sides of the camera hump.