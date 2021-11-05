What you need to know
- JerryRigEverything puts the Pixel 6 Pro through a durability test.
- The Pixel 6 Pro is made with aluminum on the edges and glass on the front and back, with plastic used in some parts.
- The phone manages to stay structurally sound throughout the video, despite some damages.
The time has come to watch one of the latest smartphones get put to the ultimate test as JerryRigEverything handles the Google Pixel 6 Pro to see just how durable it is.
While the software has been the main focus on the phone, thanks to the Tensor chip and the latest Android 12 additions, the hardware remains just as important. Our Nick Sutrich states in his review of the Pixel 6 Pro that it's "probably the most unique-looking phone of the year and certainly the most unique design Google has ever made for a Pixel."
But how does that unique design hold up? Especially when there's a protruding camera bump to take into account?
Surprisingly well, actually. The phone is constructed with Gorilla Glass on the back with the stronger Victus panel on the front, and most of the sides are aluminum. The top is made from plastic, which is likely to account for 5G antennas, as are the sides of the camera hump.
The display managed to survive the burn test, and the in-display fingerprint sensor still worked after being heavily scratched up. The large camera visor was a concern as it could potentially make the phone easier to bend and break, but it also did surprisingly well in the bend test.
Notably, the bend test got the best of phones like the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, mainly due to the former's dual battery setup and latter's center camera structure.
It's nice to know that while the Pixel 6 Pro's software may still have a few bugs to work out, the durable hardware should give you some peace of mind. However, we'd always recommend checking out some of the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases to give your phone that extra bit of protection from the elements.
