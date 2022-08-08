Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: August 2022

If you've been with us for a while, you know that we're pretty big fans of Google's latest flagship phone, which means we're always on the hunt for the best Google Pixel 6 deals. Both the Pixel 6, and its levelled-up sibling the Pixel 6 Pro, have been receiving rave reviews since they first landed in late 2021, with particular attention given to the phones' elegant design and unrivalled camera. In fact, we went so far as to select the Google Pixel 6 as one of the best Android phones that money can buy. Not too shabby for a flagship device that usually retails for under $600.

Despite its popularity, many wireless carriers and retailers are more than happy to discount the popular devices, particularly if you're willing to transfer your service or add a new line to your account. Straight discounts are available too, but they come and go quickly. You can also easily save some cash (and help the environment) by picking up a refurbished device. No matter which route you take, all of this month's best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals can be found below.

Are you looking for the more-affordable Pixel 6a? That phone is lucky enough to have its own Google Pixel 6a deals page. But enough with introductions, let's get on with the deals.

Google Pixel 6 Deals

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan - Verizon has added the Pixel 6 to its list of devices that you can get for up to $700 off if you send them an old device. Meet the requirements and you'll receive $699.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to cover the entire price of the 128GB version. Verizon deals never last for long, however, so I'd suggest jumping on this deal quickly before it expires.

Switch to Visible and get a $300 gift card - Visible is a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's nationwide 5G and LTE network. Switch to Visible from an eligible competing carrier, pick up a Pixel 6, and the popular MVNO hook you up with a free $300 gift card that you can use at a ton of online retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. All you need to do is pay for three months of service on time.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Deals

Get $50 off the Pixel 6 Pro when you purchase a 12-month plan - Similar to the Pixel 6 deal described above, if you sign up for the 12-month prepaid plan at Mint Mobile, you'll instantly get $50 off the price of a Pro. It's not an enormous price cut, but given the low price of the prepaid plan, it's still a win-win.

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old phone - If you're trying to ditch an old phone, you could send it to Verizon and get up to $800 off the price of a Pixel 6 Pro. All you need to do is trade in your eligible device and sign up for any Unlimited plan, and you'll receive the funds in the form of promo credits spread over 36 months

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $869.50 at Amazon - You can get a wee $30 discount if you buy an unlocked Pixel 6 Pro directly through Amazon. Although the price isn't as low as what you'll see if you purchase the phone through a wireless carrier, the simplicity of a straight discount is always pretty tempting

Frequently asked questions

Will there be a Google Pixel 7? Absolutely! As we learned during the 2022 Google I/O keynote, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive later this year, alongside the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 lineup will feature a similar look as their predecessors, but with a new camera visor (made of recycled aluminum) and next-gen Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a hit store shelves a few weeks ago, so many folks are wondering if they should pick up the budget version of Google's flagship or opt for the original. The two phones share a lot of the same features, including the Tensor chip, but there are a few key differences. The Pixel 6, for instance, has a decidedly smoother display thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate, and the stunning 50MP camera is certainly worth trying out if you like to take photos. On the other hand, the Pixel 6a boasts a lot of the same power and durability features as the flagship Pixel 6 at a significantly lower price. The decision is ultimately up to you, but take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a guide if you need some help deciding.

Once you get your new phone, you'll probably want to protect the investment with a durable, high-quality case. Lucky for you, we've tested loads of sturdy cases and you can read about them in our roundups of the best Google Pixel 6 cases and best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases.

If you're torn between the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, go read our S22 vs. Google Pixel 6 guide before committing to a phone. If you do decide to go with the Samsung phone instead, you'll want to make a quick stop by our list of the best S22 deals.