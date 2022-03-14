Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: March 2022

Whether you're trying to track down the best Google Pixel 6 promotions or the most tempting Google Pixel 6 Pro deals, we got you covered. As usual, trading in your old device is a quick and easy way to save some cash, but there are also some solid opportunities if you're willing to switch carriers or add a new line. You can find the deals roundup at the bottom of this page, but first, let's talk about the devices.

Since their launch last fall, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have made waves as powerful and affordable alternatives to Samsung and Apple devices, but that wasn't always a given. As we noted in our review of the Google Pixel 6, past generations of the smartphone were marred by software bugs, uninspired design, and poor battery performance. For years, the world was unsure if Google would ever change course and create a high-quality flagship smartphone.

Thankfully, with the Pixel 6 lineup, Google has finally delivered. The two Pixel 6 devices have wowed users with their advanced 50MP rear cameras and the introduction of the 'Tensor', Google's very first in-house chipset. In fact, we went so far as to select the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro as two of the best Android phones that you can buy right now.

The Google Pixel 6 has a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and with a starting price of under $600, you're paying much less than you would for a similar phone like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Pixel 6 Pro takes things even further, with a large 6.7-inch display, improved battery life, 12GB of RAM (compared to 8GB with the Pixel 6), and rounded edges for an elegant look. With a starting price of $899 for the 128GB version, it's not quite as affordable as the Pixel 6, but you're still getting a great value when you compare this device to non-Google competitors.

Indeed, the prices are reasonable, but that doesn't stop new deals from pouring in. Now that you know a bit about the Pixel 6 series, we can move on to the deals of the month. We'll start with some Google Pixel 6 promotions then move on to deals for the Pixel 6 Pro.

If you're still not sold on the Google smartphone lineup, go check out our Pixel 6 buying guide and Pixel 6 Pro buying guide to learn about the devices' weaknesses, strengths, and to see their cutting-edge cameras in action.

Google Pixel 6 Deals

Google Pixel 6 $699.99 FREE with eligible data plans Coming in at the top of our list is this very generous offer from Verizon. Sign up for a new line with an unlimited data plan, and the wireless carrier will basically hand over a new Google Pixel 6 at no cost to you and no trade-ins necessary. Naturally, this deal will appeal the most to people who need a new phone line, but it's an impressive offer nonetheless. If you're a brand new Verizon subscriber who just switched, check to see if you're eligible to receive a $1,000 gift card.

Google Pixel 6 $599.99 with 0% APR over 24 months Buy the unlocked phone directly from the Google Store and you can get 0% interest if you pay over 24 months (that's a monthly payment of $24.96). If you're interested in Google Store Financing, the company is also offering a $100 statement credit for a limited time.

Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and data plan AT&T is offering some huge savings if you're able to meet the requirements. Sign up for an unlimited data plan, trade in your old device, and receive up to $800 in credits over 36 months (the entire cost of a Google Pixel 6). There is a lot of fine print associated with this deal, but the value is huge if you can make it work. This deal is also available for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

$100 AND free Urbanista headphones when you switch One of the more creative deals in the round up, this offer simply gives you a $100 gift card and a free pair of headphones if you buy a Google Pixel 6 and switch to Visible from another wireless carrier. The deal is good whether you buy the phone upfront or pay over 24 months (with 0% APR). This deal is also available for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro $5/month with eligible data plan Verizon has impressed us once again with this insane deal that gets you a new Google Pixel 6 Pro for around the cost of a cup of coffee ($5) every month for 36 months. Just sign up for a new line with the right unlimited plan and you'll save a total of $719 — no trade-in required.

Up to $800 off with eligible trade-in and data plan Although the exact offer depends on the carrier, both AT&T and Verizon are offering up to $800 off the Pixel 6 Pro if you trade in your old device and sign up for select unlimited plans through Best Buy.

$500 Amazon gift card FREE with eligible trade-in Although the savings aren't immediate, if you trade in your old device through Amazon, the online retailer will give you up to $511 in the form of a gift card balance that's added to your account. The unlocked 128GB version of the smartphone is currently selling for $899 on the site, so that's a considerable discount.

Save up to $800 with eligible trade-in and data plan As with the Google Pixel 6, AT&T is offering up to $800 in credits over a 36-month period if you buy a Google Pixel 6 Pro, sign up for an unlimited data plan, and trade in your old device. The carrier offers 0% APR, you're looking at payments of less than $4 a month.

$100 AND free Urbanista headphones when you switch This enticing deal is available for both the Pixel 6 and the Pro. Simply make the switch to Visible and buy a Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the wireless carrier will give you a $100 gift card and a free pair of Urbanista headphones. Visible is powered by Verizon's network but offers much cheaper plans, including Unlimited 5G for as low as $25/month.

Once you get your new phone, you'll probably want to protect the investment with a durable, high-quality case. Lucky for you, we've tested loads of sturdy cases and you can read about them in our roundups of the best Google Pixel 6 cases and best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases.