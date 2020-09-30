All the extras Google Pixel 5 Just the basics Google Pixel 4a The Pixel 5 offers exciting camera upgrades and is the first Pixel phone to feature a wide-angle lens at the back. The phone has robust hardware with 5G connectivity, a 90Hz display, IP68 water resistance, and 15W wireless charging — along with 5W reverse wireless charging. It is a great all-round option if you're in the market for a flagship in 2020. $699 at Amazon Pros Stunning 90Hz OLED display

Snapdragon 765G with 5G connectivity

Incredible cameras with wide-angle lens

15W wireless / 5W reverse wireless charging

IP68 water resistance

Three Android version updates Cons Limited global availability

Doesn't have Qualcomm's fastest chipset The Pixel 4a distils the fundamentals into a more affordable package. You still get decent hardware in day-to-day use and all-day battery life, but the value on offer is extraordinary. Combine that with the fact that the camera on the Pixel 4a is leagues ahead of anything in this segment and it's an easy recommendation in the mid-range segment. $350 at Amazon Pros Outstanding value

Class-leading camera

Decent hardware for day-to-day use

Three Android version updates Cons Single camera at the back

Limited to 4G connectivity

No wireless charging

Google's flagship Pixel 5 is launching just two months after the introduction of the Pixel 4a, and it comes with exciting hardware and camera upgrades. Google is taking a more streamlined strategy this year, with the design aesthetic largely unchanged between the two devices. But there are a lot of differences here, so let's get started.

Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4a: Google's 2020 flagship packs a ton of exciting upgrades

The Pixel 5 is here, and it furthers Google's smartphone ambitions. The phone is packing a lot of interesting updates, and with Google opting for a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset in lieu of the Snapdragon 865, the Pixel 5 undercuts the likes of the Galaxy S20 and other Android flagships by a significant margin.

But if you're looking for value, you'll be hard put to find a device that's better than the Pixel 4a. By bringing its flagship-tier camera to the mid-range segment, Google is making a bold statement with the more affordable phone.

The Pixel 5 has a 90Hz panel, wireless charging, water resistance, and 5G connectivity.

So let's take a look at where these two phones differ. The Pixel 5 costs a lot more than the Pixel 4a, but it includes a host of extra features. While the overall design aesthetic isn't too different from the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 has a metal unibody design that feels much more premium in-hand. Then there's the fact that the green color option for the Pixel 5 looks downright gorgeous.

Then there's the screen. The Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch OLED panel, with the Pixel 5 offering a 6.0-inch OLED screen. Both phones have the same FHD+ resolution, but the Pixel 5 has a 90Hz display and features HDR10+, offering vibrant colors for streaming content. The screen on the Pixel 5 features a layer of Gorilla Glass 6, whereas the Pixel 4a has Gorilla Glass 3.

As for the internal hardware, the Pixel 5 has the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, while the Pixel 4a features the more modest Snapdragon 730G. The Pixel 4a holds up just fine in day-to-day use, but it doesn't have the same performance as the Pixel 5 — particularly for gaming. Both phones come with 128GB of storage as standard, and Google is fixing past mistakes by offering a generous amount of RAM — 6GB on the Pixel 4a and 8GB on the Pixel 5.

Google is offering a wide-angle camera at the back for the first time on the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 5 continues to take the lead on the battery front. With a 4,080mAh battery, it handily beats the 3,140mAh unit on the Pixel 4a. Both phones have 18W fast charging, but the Pixel 5 comes with 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.

There are interesting updates on the camera side of things as well. While both devices use the same 12.2MP primary lens, the Pixel 5 gets a 16MP wide-angle module at the back — the first time we're seeing one on a Pixel phone.

The Pixel 5 has a slight edge on the software front. Google guarantees three Android version updates, but with the Pixel 5 launching with Android 11 out of the box, it will be updated to Android 14. The Pixel 4a came with Android 10, so Google is under no obligation to deliver the Android 14 update to the phone.

Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4a: All the specs

Category Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 4a Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Display 6.0-inch 90Hz OLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 6 5.81-inch OLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 765G

1 x 2.4GHz A76

1 x 2.2GHz A76

6 x 1.8GHz A55

Adreno 620

7nm Snapdragon 730

2 x 2.22GHz Cotex A76

6 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55

Adreno 618

8nm RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB MicroSD slot ❌ ❌ Rear camera 1 12.2MP, f/1.7

4K at 60fps 12.2MP, f/1.7

4K at 30fps Rear camera 2 16MP, f/2.2

107-degree wide-angle lens ❌ Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 8MP, f/2.0 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo sound USB-C

Stereo sound Battery 4080mAh

Non-removable 3140mAh

Non-removable Charging 18W USB-C 3.1

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging 18W USB-C 3.1 Water resistance IP68 ❌ Security Rear fingerprint Rear fingerprint Colors Just Black, Sorta Sage Just Black

Google Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4a: How much do you care about extras?

Regardless of whatever phone you pick up, you're getting a great value. The Pixel 5 is one of the best Android phones money can buy, and it has a premium design, 90Hz display, incredible camera, and wireless charging. The Pixel 4a, meanwhile, is outstanding value, delivering a flagship-tier camera in the mid-range segment.

Pixel 5 is the outright winner here, but if you're in the market for value, get the Pixel 4a.

Ultimately, it comes down to how much you care about the extras. Interested in switch to a phone with a 90Hz panel or need wireless charging? Then the Pixel 5 is the obvious choice here. The phone costs double that of the Pixel 4a, but you are getting enough features to justify the added cost.

There's a 5G-enabled chipset, the aforementioned 90Hz display, IP68 water resistance, an ultra-wide camera, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, and a more premium design. If you see yourself needing any of the extras, then the Pixel 5 is a great overall choice.

But if you're in the market for value and don't want to spend too much money on a phone, the Pixel 4a is the ideal alternative. The hardware may not be as robust, but it is still great in day-to-day use, you get 6GB of RAM, and the camera is absolutely fantastic. For $350, you are getting a lot of value here.

At the end of the day, you can't go wrong with either the Pixel 5 or the Pixel 4a. Both phones deliver great value in their categories, and with three years of guaranteed Android updates, the Pixel 5 will be getting Android 14 and the Pixel 4a switching to Android 13.

Google Pixel 5 All the extras The flagship you deserve The Pixel 5 ticks all the right boxes. It has robust hardware with a 90Hz display, outstanding cameras, 5G connectivity, all-day battery life, and wireless charging. Combine that with three guaranteed Android updates and plenty of software niceties and you get one of the best phones of 2020. $699 at Amazon

Just the basics Google Pixel 4a Outstanding mid-range value The Pixel 4a is all about delivering the best value. The phone has decent hardware and a plain design, but the camera is the best you'll find in this segment, and you get three guaranteed Android version updates. If you don't care about a 90Hz screen or wireless charging, the Pixel 4a is a great option. $350 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy