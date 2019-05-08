Nexus reborn Google Pixel 3a XL All the extras Google Pixel 3 XL The Pixel 3a XL is the 'lite' version of the 3 XL, and while it has a mid-range chipset and is missing out on some features, it has the same 12.2-megapixel (MP) rear camera as its costlier sibling. The result is that you get the same fantastic camera in a phone that costs nearly half as much as the Pixel 3 XL. Oh, and the phone also has a headphone jack. $480 at Google Store Pros Outstanding value

Excellent camera

Headphone jack

Pure Android with Google customizations

Three years of software updates Cons No unlimited original photo uploads

No water resistance

No wireless charging The Pixel 3 XL is Google's best phone to date. The QHD+ OLED display is gorgeous, you get top-notch internals, wireless charging, IP68 dust, and water resistance, and the device has phenomenal front and rear cameras. You're paying a premium from the Pixel 3 XL, but the phone does come with a lot of extra features. $900 at Google Store Pros High-end hardware

Excellent front and rear cameras

Water resistance

Wireless charging

Three years of software updates Cons Expensive

No headphone jack

Average battery life

Google has focused its attention on the premium segment thus far, but that's changing with the Pixel 3a XL. The phone is the first mid-range offering in the Pixel series, and it has the same rear camera as the costlier Pixel 3 XL. There are a few features missing on the device, but overall the Pixel 3a XL is one of the best mid-range phones I've seen to date.

Similar design with differentiated features

The Pixel 3a XL and 3 XL are incredibly similar from the back. In fact, I was only able to tell them apart from the color of the power button — the 3a XL has an orange power button whereas the 3 XL has a mint-colored button. Although the phones look similar, Google has used different materials.

The Pixel 3 XL has a higher-res display, but the 3a XL has a headphone jack and a bigger battery.

The Pixel 3 XL has a glass back that's coated with a polymer to give it that matte finish, and the 3a XL has a polycarbonate chassis. There's a more clear-cut difference up front, with the Pixel 3 XL sporting a huge cutout to house the dual cameras and a second speaker. The 3a XL, meanwhile, has sizeable bezels that cover the top and bottom of the phone.

The Pixel 3a XL is taller and thicker than the Pixel 3 XL, but because of the huge bezels at the top and bottom, you get a smaller display. But the phone itself is lighter at 167g because of the polycarbonate back, with the 3 XL coming in at 184g.

The Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch panel, whereas the 3a XL features a 6-inch display. The resolution is also lower on the 3a XL at 1080p, but the panel itself is great for the asking price.

That said, the Pixel 3 XL has one of the best panels on Android today, and you can stream HDR10 videos on the device. Both phones also have stereo speakers, but the Pixel 3 XL has them at the front and the 3a XL's speakers are located at the bottom. The Pixel 3 XL's higher-res screen combined with front-facing stereo speakers creates a much more immersive experience.

The Pixel 3a XL isn't without its advantages in this area. The phone includes a headphone jack at the top, a welcome move. There's also a larger 3700mAh battery on the 3a XL, versus the 3400mAh unit on the 3 XL.

The Snapdragon 670 chipset is fabricated on the same 10nm node as the Snapdragon 845, and with the 3a XL sporting a lower-res screen and bigger battery, I got better battery life on the mid-range device.

Pixel 3 XL has better hardware and wireless charging

Although both devices share the same camera at the back, the Pixel 3 XL has a beefier Snapdragon 845, which is better for gaming. I've been using the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a XL for just under a week, and while I haven't seen any performance slowdowns yet, the Adreno 615 GPU doesn't handle intensive titles like PUBG and Fortnite as well as the Adreno 630 on the Snapdragon 845.

If you don't care about gaming, you're not going to see a lot of difference in day-to-day performance between the Pixel 3a XL and the 3 XL.

Pixel 3 XL costs a premium, but you do get more features.

That said, the Pixel 3 XL does have a lot of extras: there's wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance, making it withstand the elements better. Google decided to not offer either of those features on the 3a XL as a way to save costs, and that makes sense.

The Pixel 3a XL also loses out on unlimited original quality photo and video uploads to Google Photos. Instead, you get the option to upload at high quality, just like every other Android phone. Google needed to make strategic decisions to ensure that the Pixel 3a XL doesn't make the 3 XL obsolete, and that's evident when you look at the features that are missing from the device.

Category Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3 XL Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.0-inch OLED

2160x1080 (18:9)

HDR10 6.3-inch P-OLED

2960x1440 (18.5:9)

HDR10

Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Snapdragon 670

2 x 2.20GHz Kryo 360 Gold

6 x 1.70GHz Kryo 360 Silver

Adreno 615

10nm Snapdragon 845

4 x 2.85GHz Kryo 385 Gold

4 x 1.60GHz Kryo 385 Silver

Adreno 630

10nm RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 64GB/128GB MicroSD slot No No Rear camera 1 12.2 MP, f/1.8

1.4um, OIS

Dual Pixel PDAF 12.2 MP, f/1.8

1.4um, OIS

Dual Pixel PDAF Front camera 1 8MP, f/2.0

HDR 8MP, f/1.8

HDR Front camera 2 None 8MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX, NFC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX, NFC, A-GPS Audio 3.5mm jack

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Battery 3700mAh

Non-removable 3400mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 3.1

18W USB-C 3.1

18W

Wireless charging Water resistance No IP68 Security Fingerprint (capacitive) Fingerprint (capacitive) Dimensions 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2mm

167g 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

184g Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Same phenomenal camera on both phones

The standout feature on the Pixel 3a XL is the 12.2MP camera at the back. It's the same sensor as the one on the Pixel 3 XL, and Google is leveraging its computational photography smarts to deliver a similar quality of photos. At first glance, it's hard to differentiate the photos taken from the Pixel 3a XL with those from the 3 XL.

You're basically getting the same camera as the Pixel 3 XL at half the price.

That's staggering when you consider the Pixel 3a XL costs nearly half as much as the 3 XL. Google has effectively killed off the competition in the mid-range segment with the 3a XL, at least when it comes to the camera side of things. There isn't a phone today that offers the same quality of photos as the 3a XL at this price point, and that's unlikely to change for some time.

The camera interface itself is unchanged from the Pixel 3 XL, and you get the same shooting modes and features. There's even Night Sight, Google's multi-frame capture mode that effectively lets you phone see in the dark.

Pixel 3a XL on the left, Pixel 3 XL to the right.

It doesn't take a lot of photos to realize that the camera on the Pixel 3a XL is just as good as the 3 XL, both in daylight as well as challenging shooting conditions. To think that you now get a camera of this caliber in the mid-range segment is astounding.

Both phones will get three years of updates

Google is thankfully not making any changes when it comes to the software side of things. Both the Pixel 3a XL and the Pixel 3 XL have the same set of software features, and both phones will get three years of software and platform updates.

That's a big deal when you consider most mid-range phones do not receive timely updates. It's clear that Google is differentiating the Pixel 3a XL with its camera and the promise of timely updates, and that makes the device one of the best in the mid-range segment.

Ultimately, the Pixel 3a XL offers more for less

I'm okay with the fact that the 3a XL does not have wireless charging or water resistance, but it would have been nice to get original quality uploads. That said, I am glad that Google has retained the same 12.2MP camera at the back — ultimately, that's what matters more in day-to-day usage.

If I had to buy a phone with my own money, it would be the Pixel 3a XL.

Choosing between the two comes down to what you're looking for in a device. If you want a mid-range phone that takes fabulous photos, then the Pixel 3a XL should be at the top of your list. It's unlikely we'll see any other manufacturer come close to the 3a XL in this regard.

But if you're looking for a device with a higher-res screen, wireless charging, water resistance, and a better selfie camera, then the Pixel 3 XL is the phone to get. Whether that's worth a $420 premium is a decision you have to make for yourself.

If I had to buy a phone with my own money, it would have to be the Pixel 3a XL. I don't care about wireless charging or water resistance, and I don't really take many selfies. I do end up using the rear camera a lot, and in that regard, the 3a XL is identical to the 3 XL. I also care about timely software updates, and the Pixel 3a XL scores highly in that area as well. For under $500, the Pixel 3a XL is turning out to be a fantastic deal.

