At I/O 2021, Google has introduced a series of new features to Google Photos to bring your memories to life and give you greater control. A new feature called Little patterns leverages AI to find photos with unique patterns and surface them together. So if you've used the same bag for a few years, the new feature will collate photos of you wearing that bag in various places and highlight them.

Google says it will categorize photos by shapes and colors, so photos of similar-sized objects — like coffee mugs — will be surfaced together. Another new addition is Cinematic moments; it takes two nearly identical photos and create new frames by using neural networks, delivering moving images.