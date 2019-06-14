Last year, Google Pay received a major overhaul. Not only did it get a new name and UI upgrade, but the functions of Android Pay and Google Wallet were merged under the single Google Pay app — giving users one place to pay for things at stores using their phones and to send/receive money from one another.

Now, at least for folks in the United Kingdom, the latter of those two functions is going away.

Google sent out an email on June 14 titled "End of the Google Pay P2P service and important changes to your Google Payments service." In the email, it states: