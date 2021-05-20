The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) announced on Wednesday that Bay Area residents with Android smartphones are now able to use Google Pay to access their Clipper card and pay for transit.

Residents in the Bay Area will be able to transfer their existing Clipper cards to their smartphones using the new Clipper app that was also launched for Android. After launching the app and selecting the option to "Convert Clipper to Your Phone," users will just have to hold the card against their smartphone for it to transfer. From there, the card can be added to Google Pay for easy access.

If you don't already own a Clipper card, you can bypass the app and just add a new digital card straight from Google Pay. You will still need the Clipper app to add passes, but you can use either app to load funds onto the card, including auto-reload.