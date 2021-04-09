When the new Google Pay launched late last year, Google was really hyping up its social features and one-stop-shop design for all your payment needs. Now that the app's old version has been stripped of most features, Google is introducing ways to make the new app more appealing, and that brings us to the new Spring Challenge.

Beginning April 12, the Google Pay Spring Challenge will offer cashback rewards for completing various actions within the new app. When performing tasks like completing transactions, sending payments, and even answering fun quizzes, users will collect cute animal stamps within the app. Once five stamps are collected, users will receive a $30 credit in their Google Pay balance.

Not only do users have a chance to earn cashback, the Spring Challenge is social by nature, allowing people to share and trade the collectible stamps with friends....As people explore all the great features included in Google Pay, the challenges and collectible stamps serve as a reminder that payments and money management don't have to be boring.

The actions include random quizzes that will periodically appear in the app, sending payments to friends, redeeming merchant offers, using tap and pay at retailers, activating account insights, and gifting stamps to friends. Many of these actions are essentially normal functions within the new Google Pay app, but the company hopes that this will encourage users to really explore the app. The stamps include a grizzly bear, alligator, elk, robin, and fox.