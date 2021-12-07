Update, Sept 8 (5:30 p.m. ET): Google Pay support expands to more countries.
Update, December 7 (12:30 p.m. ET): Three additional countries added to the list
What you need to know
- Google Pay is getting expanded support in more countries.
- 16 additional countries will support contactless payments on the Galaxy Watch 4.
- The expanded support will also come to older Wear OS smartwatches "in the coming weeks."
With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, Google has updated plenty of its apps, some of the new app experiences that will come with the new Wear OS 3 update and are even available on older Wear OS 2 devices. Google Pay is among the apps that received a redesign, but Google also announced that it's expanding support for more countries.
As it stands, Google Pay only supports a handful of countries for contactless payments on Wear OS. Google is now adding 16 additional countries to the list, which include the following:
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
Support also won't be limited to The Galaxy Watch 4 or Wear OS 3. Owners of the best Wear OS watches in the listed countries will be able to make payments from their watch, and Google says that support for more countries will follow.
Aside from the improvements coming to Wear OS 3, expanding support for Google Pay goes a long way to enhancing the overall wearable experience. The update to Google Pay will arrive "in the coming weeks" for Wear OS users, including the new look that will make stored cards larger on the watch display and easier to swipe through.
Update, Dec 12 (12:30 p.m. ET) ― Google adds support for more countries
Google announced via a community post on Tuesday that Google Pay support on Wear OS is now available in three additional countries including Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands. This brings the total number of supported countries to 40.
It's a good sign that Google is bringing this feature to more regions, particularly as interest in Wear OS is up. For any Galaxy Watch 4 owners that want to get started using the app as opposed to Samsung Pay, we have a helpful guide to walk you through how to set up and use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 4.
Update, Sept 8 (5:30 p.m. ET) ― Google Pay is now available in 37 countries on Wear OS
Google announced this week that Google Pay is now supported on Wear OS devices in 10 additional countries. The countries include Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, and Singapore. This brings the total number of supported countries up to 37.
Users in supported countries that want to use Google Pay on a Wear OS watch can download the app from the Wear OS Play Store to get started making mobile payments from their wrist.
