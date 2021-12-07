With the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, Google has updated plenty of its apps, some of the new app experiences that will come with the new Wear OS 3 update and are even available on older Wear OS 2 devices. Google Pay is among the apps that received a redesign, but Google also announced that it's expanding support for more countries.

As it stands, Google Pay only supports a handful of countries for contactless payments on Wear OS. Google is now adding 16 additional countries to the list, which include the following:

Belgium

Brazil

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Hong Kong

Ireland

New Zealand

Norway

Slovakia

Sweden

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Support also won't be limited to The Galaxy Watch 4 or Wear OS 3. Owners of the best Wear OS watches in the listed countries will be able to make payments from their watch, and Google says that support for more countries will follow.

Aside from the improvements coming to Wear OS 3, expanding support for Google Pay goes a long way to enhancing the overall wearable experience. The update to Google Pay will arrive "in the coming weeks" for Wear OS users, including the new look that will make stored cards larger on the watch display and easier to swipe through.