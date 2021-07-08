Google Pay is giving users another option to make contactless payments, thanks to its new virtual card.

The company has announced that users in the United States can now request a virtual Google Pay balance card that will enable them to make purchases at stores that accept contactless payments.

The new feature could help streamline the process of using funds in the app instead of having to go through the process of transferring them to a bank or charge card, which could take some time to appear.

Google says that the new virtual card is safe and secure "as the full card number is never shown" and allows users to bypass using their own personal credit or debit cards when making in-person or online purchases.