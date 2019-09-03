According to a person familiar with the matter, Google has agreed to pay a fine between $150 to $200 million handed down by the FTC. The fine comes in response to an investigation into Google's alleged violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, where Google collected personal information about minors in order to serve up ads without parental permission.

The source also confirmed that "the FTC voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the settlement, sending it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process."

The FTC began its investigation after a coalition of privacy groups made complaints that YouTube was violating COPPA by not requiring parental consent before collecting data on minors.