  • The Chrome team has pressed pause on the development of future versions of Chrome and Chrome OS.
  • Google cites adjusted work schedules due to the current pandemic.
  • Chrome 80 will be kept updated with safety and security features.

With the novel coronavirus causing a switch to remote working, and a potential loss of productivity due to distraction, the Chrome team has taken the decision to stop the development of the browser temporarily. Citing adjusted work schedules, the focus will be placed on Chrome and Chrome OS 80 for the foreseeable future, with Google issuing security and stability fixes to their most recent release.

With Chrome 80, Google added quieter notifications to the desktop web, tab grouping for Chrome on Android, and support for SVG favicons. For Chromebooks, it added support for Netflix's PiP mode and flags for a new gesture system for tablets. It would have revamped the file manager with Chrome OS 82, and improved Linux integration.

As businesses now have to adapt to different workflows and adjust their priorities, it's not clear when Google will start working on the next version of Chrome. What is clear is that it won't be anytime soon.

