If you are a Google One member, you can now get a 99-cent movie rental on Google Play for any movie with a limit of one redemption per Google One plan. While the latest Google One promotion is certainly not the most exciting yet, those of you who are interested in claiming the offer will have to do so before September 30, 2019.

As noted by 9to5Google, the movie rental offer is available with all Google One storage plans, including the base $19.99 annual plan that comes with 100GB storage. A much more exciting Google One promotion was introduced in March this year, when Google started sending out emails with a promo code for a free Google Home Mini to valued 2TB Google One members.

To redeem the latest offer, you will first need to open the Google One Android app or head over to the Google One website. When you tap on the Google Play movie rental offer, you will be shown the terms and conditions of the offer before you can redeem it. As mentioned earlier, the offer ends on September 30, 2019 and is valid for only 1 movie rental at 99 cents on Google Play. Once you receive the promotional code, you will have to make sure that you redeem it by December 31, 2019.

A Google One membership not just gets you cloud storage but also comes with several other benefits. You get to enjoy extra benefits from other Google products such as credits for use on Google Play, discounts on hotel pricing, and direct access to premium customer support. It is also possible to invite up to five family members to your Google One plan. While you will need to shell out $19.99/year for the base 100GB plan, the 2TB plan is priced at $99.99/year.

