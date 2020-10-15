Google often offers Chromebook buyers what it calls "perks", extra offers to sweeten the deal. Aside from rewarding you for buying a Chromebook, these are often trials for Google apps and services, luring you deeper into the ecosystem if you enjoy the experience.

A new one the company has just added is a three-month YouTube Premium offer. Buy a Chromebook, and you'll get a three month trial of YouTube Premium. Love it? You'll probably end up sticking around.

Of course, there are restrictions. You're going to be allowed to claim it if you're a current YouTube Premium subscriber, nor one that's every tried YouTube Premium or even Google Play Music. It's not clear if Google thinks people would continually purchase Chromebooks to get around paying the $36 or anything, but those are the rules.

But if you haven't yet tried YouTube Premium and you want to try out a Chromebook, there's no harm in checking this out. Other Chromebooks perks include free trials of Stadia Pro and Google One.