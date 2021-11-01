What you need to know
- Google is deeply discounting its Nest Audio speaker ahead of Black Friday.
- The smart speaker can be had for nearly half-off its original price.
- Google is also discounting its second-gen Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking.
Google is getting ahead of the Black Friday rush by discounting some of its best products. The Nest Audio is receiving a considerable discount, bringing it down to nearly half its original price. Google is also discounting its Nest Hub (2nd Gen).
Initially launching at $100, Nest Audio is one of the best smart speakers you can buy right now. It has rarely seen a discount this steep, with Google slashing its price down to just $60. Our review for the Nest Audio highlights just how impressive the sound quality is, not to mention its far-field mics for picking up your voice across the room, making it easy to bark commands at Google Assistant.
With several different colors available, it's also easy for the Next Audio speaker to fit in any home.
Additionally, the second-gen Next Hub is discounted to just $50, or half its original $100 price tag. This smart display has nearly everything you need to control your home with your voice or with your fingertip, making it easy to see what's going on around the house. It also features impressive radar-based sleep tracking so you can see how well you slept and figure out ways to improve your sleeping habits.
Black Friday is bound to be crazy, so it's best you start stocking up on tech products now while they last! Who knows if these particular deals will return when Black Friday or Cyber Monday comes around.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
