Google Meet has been a big focus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic since many people transitioned to work-from-home lifestyles. Google has continuously rolled out updates to the video conferencing application, making it easier to manage while working from home. For instance, now you can use Google Meet's virtual green room to check yourself before a call . The latest update adds some useful tools thanks to the power of AI and more efficient design tools to keep users engaged with everyone on the call.

In May, Google plans to update Meet's layout to make sure more people are in view at all times, even when there's a presentation. Also, Google states that soon, users will be able to pin presentations and/or speakers to highlight multiple tiles at a time.

Google is also making it possible for users to resize their own tile. In case you'd rather not see yourself on a call, you can minimize your tile into a floating bar that can be moved across the four corners of your display. Your video will still be visible to others, and you can always return it to a tile if you want to get a look at yourself.