What you need to know
- Google Meet is rolling out with an updated design and new features.
- Participants will have the ability to pin presentations or speaker tiles with more room to show everyone on the call.
- Google is also rolling out low-light mode for the web application, a new data saver, and the ability to hide your own video from your view.
Google Meet has been a big focus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic since many people transitioned to work-from-home lifestyles. Google has continuously rolled out updates to the video conferencing application, making it easier to manage while working from home. For instance, now you can use Google Meet's virtual green room to check yourself before a call. The latest update adds some useful tools thanks to the power of AI and more efficient design tools to keep users engaged with everyone on the call.
In May, Google plans to update Meet's layout to make sure more people are in view at all times, even when there's a presentation. Also, Google states that soon, users will be able to pin presentations and/or speakers to highlight multiple tiles at a time.
Google is also making it possible for users to resize their own tile. In case you'd rather not see yourself on a call, you can minimize your tile into a floating bar that can be moved across the four corners of your display. Your video will still be visible to others, and you can always return it to a tile if you want to get a look at yourself.
Other features coming to Google Meet on the web and the best Android phones include a new data saver that can limit how much data is being used on a call. Meet is also getting fun new video backgrounds, and the low-light mode that was introduced on mobile is making its way to the web, using AI to adjust the lighting so you'll be more visible on a call.
Lastly, if you're a paid Workspace user, Google will be rolling out a new Autozoom feature in the coming months. Using AI, Google Meet will zoom into you, making you appear centered in your video feed. It sounds a lot like the Center Stage feature on the new Apple iPad Pro that was announced at the Apple Spring Loaded event.
TCL's Fold 'n' Roll concept phone looks equal parts crazy and cool
The latest concept device from TCL combines foldable and rollable display tech to offer a 3-in-1 device that transforms from phone to phablet, all the way up to a full-sized 10-inch tablet. We may never see it come to market, but the Fold 'n' Roll presents an extremely unique hardware design that I hope to see more of in the near future.
PS5 review: Untapped potential, with a revolutionary controller
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Here are the best OPPO Find X3 Pro cases in 2021
If you decide to import an OPPO Find X3 Pro from a country where it's officially available, you'll need to also find a case to protect it. And while there aren't a ton of options out there just yet, these are the best you can get.