Meta's Threads is paying some creators thousands of dollars for their posts

What you need to know

Threads is incentivizing creators through an invite-only bonus program, offering cash rewards for successful posts.

The program provides personalized bonus goals, where creators earn money based on post performance or frequency, varying for each participant.

Initially exclusive to US creators, Meta hints at expanding the program globally.

Threads, Meta's new app, is throwing money at creators who hit it big on the platform as part of its new bonus program.

TechCrunch reported that Meta's bonus program for Threads is invite-only and kicked off in March. A few creators are already buzzing about it, with promises of up to $5,000 for posts that rack up at least 10,000 views.

(Image credit: Matt Navarra / Threads)

This program dishes out personalized bonus goals. According to an Instagram support page, creators can earn cash based on how well their posts do or how many posts they churn out. The exact requirements seem to differ from person to person.

In order to get invited to the program, you need to have a public Threads profile and play by Meta's rulebook, which covers things like Instagram's creator incentive terms and bonus regulations.

To earn a bonus, posts need to pull in at least 2,000 views, have some text, and steer clear of any copyrighted material or watermark from other platforms.

Only creators in the US could get in on the action initially, but Meta may spread the love to other countries. Right now, the program seems pretty low-key, but it's a sneak peek into how Meta might amp up engagement on the platform with the help of creators.

The bonuses on Threads follow a similar payout setup to what Meta has rolled out on its other platforms. Creators on Instagram and Facebook are already making money by posting content on those services, and it looks like they'll keep earning if they stick to posting original content on Threads.

Threads' bonus program might not match the hefty bonuses Instagram used to hand out to Reels creators, but it's still pretty sweet.

Threads is surprisingly popular, if Mark Zuckerberg's recent statement is any indication. Meta's CEO said the platform has over 150 million monthly users, and it's been growing steadily since launching last year.