Ring's new Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam lets you see every inch of your home from anywhere

What you need to know

Ring has a new indoor camera called the Ring Indoor Pan-Tilt Cam, which aims to be the only camera you need with versatile pan and tilt support.

The camera also has useful software features such as Live View, Two-Way Talk, and motion alerts.

You can pre-order this new device in either black or white starting today on Ring's website for $80, and units will start shipping at the very end of this month. More colors are said to be coming soon.

Ring today announced a new indoor camera, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, and hopes it'll be the only security camera you ever need. It's the company's first camera to feature both integrated pan and tilt support, and this will be the closest Ring camera to achieving full coverage yet. For those who want their Ring cameras to blend in with their home's aesthetics, Ring has new Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight colors available to add variety to their usual black-and-white variants.

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam supports HD video and color night vision, so it should provide a clear view of your home regardless of whether the lights are on or off. The killer feature this time around is pan and tilt support, which are made possible by a motorized base. You get full 360-degree pan coverage and 169-degree tilt coverage, and that should be more than enough to give you full coverage of a room. In situations where Ring users were forced to buy multiple cameras for different angles, the company wants this Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam to be the sole solution.

Like other Ring products and competing smart security cameras, you can control the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam with a companion app. This lets you move the motorized base from anywhere, allowing for remote check-ins of every inch of your home. Luckily, this functionality is included with the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam and the Ring app for free not locked behind a paywall.

Aside from the new pan and tilt support, this indoor camera includes many of the software features we're used to seeing on Ring hardware, such as Live View, Two-Way Talk, and motion alerts. More are available if you pay extra for a Ring Protect subscription, which can cost as little as $5 per month or as much as $20 per month. There are annual subscriptions that allow you to save a bit, too, in exchange for the commitment. However, there's no way around the fact that Ring Protect subscriptions are expensive.

Ring Protect includes features like cloud recording and storage, video sharing, and photo previews with motion notifications. The subscription does cover all your Ring products, not just the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam.

Of course, there are privacy and security risks that can come with putting an internet-connected camera in your home. A myriad of past scandals are reasons to think twice about doing so. For what it's worth, Ring says that you can enable end-to-end encryption for video, and Ring accounts have two-factor authentication by default. Additionally, there's a hardware privacy cover that can be used to block your camera's view.

While Ring announced the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam today, you'll have to wait till the end of this month before it will start shipping. You can pre-order the device in black or white starting today, and it's priced at $80. The Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight colors are coming soon, Ring says.