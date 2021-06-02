What you need to know
- Google is announcing several initiatives aimed at promoting inclusiveness.
- Google Maps will start highlighting businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.
- Google TV is introducing a curated section for LGBTQ+ content.
June is Pride Month, and companies are ramping up to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Google has announced several initiatives within its services to help promote more inclusivity.
The company is introducing a new feature in Google Maps that will allow users to check if a business has gender-neutral restrooms. This is important, especially for trans or non-binary individuals who may not feel like they have a safe space to do their business. Google already allows businesses to list themselves as "Transgender Safe Space" or "LGBTQ-friendly," and this latest move should help to further promote businesses that welcome these individuals.
Google TV now has a dedicated Pride section for LGBTQ+ content, highlighting popular films that can be purchased from Google or view from linked streaming services. The new Pride collection can be viewed on the Google TV app available on any of the best Android phones or Chromecast with Google TV.
Google is also highlighting Pride stories that can be found on Google Arts & Culture, and the company will feature LGBTQ+ figures throughout the month on Google Doodle. And users that search "Pride" or "Pride parade" will be met with some fun confetti featuring various LGBTQ+ flags.
The company is doing its part to help provide financial support for many individuals that may need it, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which still affects many people. Google states that it is donating $4 million to various organizations to help provide resources for LGBTQ+ frontline workers and those in need.
If you own any of the best smart speakers or smart displays like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), you can ask your device, "Hey Google, what are you doing for Pride?" and it will respond with some Pride trivia and quizzes.
Get loud, get proud
Nest Audio
Turn up for Pride
Nest Audio is the perfect companion to get things done around the house, with Google Assistant integration, great audio, and a simplistic design that looks great anywhere you decide to put it. And if you pair two of them, your audio experience will get even better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HBO Max's cheaper ad-supported plan is available now, with some limitations
WarnerMedia has launched the new ad-supported plan for HBO Max, giving customers a cheaper option for streaming content.
Eufy Security's new cameras automatically track humans so you don't have to
Eufy Security's new cameras ditch the hub in favor of on-camera local storage, don't need a subscription for AI-based human detection, and one can even track the movements of an identified human with its pan/tilt/zoom motors.
These films and series are free on Roku Channel
Roku gives streamers access to a variety of free movies and television series every month via the Roku Channel. Here's a roundup of what free content you can find on the Roku Channel right now.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!