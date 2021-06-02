Google Search Gay PrideSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google is announcing several initiatives aimed at promoting inclusiveness.
  • Google Maps will start highlighting businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms.
  • Google TV is introducing a curated section for LGBTQ+ content.

June is Pride Month, and companies are ramping up to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Google has announced several initiatives within its services to help promote more inclusivity.

The company is introducing a new feature in Google Maps that will allow users to check if a business has gender-neutral restrooms. This is important, especially for trans or non-binary individuals who may not feel like they have a safe space to do their business. Google already allows businesses to list themselves as "Transgender Safe Space" or "LGBTQ-friendly," and this latest move should help to further promote businesses that welcome these individuals.

Google Maps Gender Neutral RestroomsSource: Google

Google TV now has a dedicated Pride section for LGBTQ+ content, highlighting popular films that can be purchased from Google or view from linked streaming services. The new Pride collection can be viewed on the Google TV app available on any of the best Android phones or Chromecast with Google TV.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Google TV Pride CollectionSource: Android Central

Google is also highlighting Pride stories that can be found on Google Arts & Culture, and the company will feature LGBTQ+ figures throughout the month on Google Doodle. And users that search "Pride" or "Pride parade" will be met with some fun confetti featuring various LGBTQ+ flags.

The company is doing its part to help provide financial support for many individuals that may need it, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which still affects many people. Google states that it is donating $4 million to various organizations to help provide resources for LGBTQ+ frontline workers and those in need.

If you own any of the best smart speakers or smart displays like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), you can ask your device, "Hey Google, what are you doing for Pride?" and it will respond with some Pride trivia and quizzes.

Get loud, get proud

Nest Audio

Nest Audio

Turn up for Pride

Nest Audio is the perfect companion to get things done around the house, with Google Assistant integration, great audio, and a simplistic design that looks great anywhere you decide to put it. And if you pair two of them, your audio experience will get even better.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These films and series are free on Roku Channel
Free on Roku

These films and series are free on Roku Channel

Roku gives streamers access to a variety of free movies and television series every month via the Roku Channel. Here's a roundup of what free content you can find on the Roku Channel right now.