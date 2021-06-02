June is Pride Month, and companies are ramping up to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Google has announced several initiatives within its services to help promote more inclusivity.

The company is introducing a new feature in Google Maps that will allow users to check if a business has gender-neutral restrooms. This is important, especially for trans or non-binary individuals who may not feel like they have a safe space to do their business. Google already allows businesses to list themselves as "Transgender Safe Space" or "LGBTQ-friendly," and this latest move should help to further promote businesses that welcome these individuals.

Google TV now has a dedicated Pride section for LGBTQ+ content, highlighting popular films that can be purchased from Google or view from linked streaming services. The new Pride collection can be viewed on the Google TV app available on any of the best Android phones or Chromecast with Google TV.